SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police say an aggravated assault in the Tenderloin is now a homicide.

Police said it happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday near O’Farrell St and Larkin Streets.

A male victim of aggravated assault was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no information on suspects, and no one is currently in custody, police said.