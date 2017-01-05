Santa Clara Co. building closed due to power outage

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The County of Santa Clara Government Center Building in San Jose is closed Thursday due to a power outage.

The center is located at 70 West Hedding Street and houses the Santa Clara County Office of the Clerk and District Attorney.

The power outage was “caused by a failure of three bus boards on a county switch gear,” according to officials.

Officials say normal business services are expected to resume on Friday.

Anyone that needs to do business with the county are encouraged to go online at http://www.sccgov.org.