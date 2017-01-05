Special needs teen tied up, tortured on Facebook Live

WARNING: The video above contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.

CHICAGO (KRON) — Police in Chicago arrested four people in connection with a Facebook live video of a special needs teen being tortured as the attackers yell racially charged statements.

The 18-year-old’s parents had reported him missing Monday and say they received text messages from people who claimed to be holding their son captive.

The victim was found disoriented and walking in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital. A short time later, they found a crime scene they believed was linked to the man.

Police later discovered a Facebook video showing the victim being tortured while the attacked yelled “F– Donald Trump. F– white people.”

The graphic video shows the victim cowering in the corner of the room with his hands tied and his mouth covered.

His attacker can be seen punching and kicking him. At one point, they cut into his forehead with a knife.

Four people, two men and two women, have been arrested in connection with the brutal attack.

Police say the victim knew at least one of his accused attackers. But officials are still trying to find a motive for the attack.