The World According to Gary: Rob Schneider wants to buy the 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors breaking ground for their new arena in San Francisco and a possible new owner for the 49ers.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-117 Wednesday night in Oakland.

The Warriors announced the official ground-breaking ceremony for the Chase Center which will be built in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. The ceremony will be held on January 17 in the future area of the stadium on 300 South Street.

Pacifica native and actor Rob Schneider says he wants to buy the San Francisco 49ers.

