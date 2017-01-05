Trump appoints former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2012 file photo, Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Coats says he will retire from the Senate and won't seek re-election in 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump selects former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence.

Coats is a conservative who spent 16 years in the Senate.

He announced his retirement last year and did not seek re-election.

Trump’s decision comes as he has been sharply critical of the nation’s intelligence agencies and has cast doubt about their conclusion that Russia was behind hacking to influence last year’s elections.

Trump on Friday will meet with directors of the FBI and CIA, as well as current DNI James Clapper to be briefed on their findings.

