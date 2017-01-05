BERKELEY (KRON) — It has been a month since the deadly Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire that took the lives of 36 people.

On Thursday night, the Elmwood Theater in Berkeley held a fundraiser to support those affected by that fire.

The theater says it will donate 100 percent of the ticket sales of Thursday night’s feature film to the Gray Area Arts Foundation.

“We are part of the arts community, and some workers here and many of the patrons…people knew somebody…there’s 36 souls that are gone and we wanted to do something about it, and I contacted my marketing person and said that I wanted to do a fundraiser,” theater spokesman Joey Brite said.

Several hundred dollars were collected from Thursday night’s ticket sales.

That organization says it will see that the money goes to pay for funeral expenses and other things like lost wages for those who survived.

The theater management says it is important to help artists out in this time of need.