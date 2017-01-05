VIDEO: Flash flood warnings issued earlier in Kern, Tulare counties

HANFORD, Calif. (AP) — The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued a flash flood warning for north-central Kern County and south-central Tulare County.

The warning was issued at 7:10 a.m. Thursday and will be in effect until 1 p.m.

The weather service says 5 inches to 9 inches of rain have fallen.

Areas expected to experience flooding include Bodfish, South Lake, Weldon, Lake Isabella, Riverkern, Johnsondale, Democrat, Wofford Heights, Mountain Mesa, Kernville, Glennville and Fountain Springs.

The weather service says excessive rainfall over burn scars will send debris flows through the White River, Kern River, Poso Creek and Deer Creek drainages.

