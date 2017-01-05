VIDEO: Man rescued from Los Angeles river

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Los Angeles search and rescue teams rescued a man stuck on a small island on the LA river on Thursday.

Firefighters had to use a boat to bring him back to shore.

He was given a helmet and life vest before firefighters safely brought him back 25 feet to shore.

The man did not appear to be injured, but paramedics were assessing him on the scene.

There is no word on how he got trapped.

That area is often occupied by homeless encampments, and river rescues during seasonal storms are pretty common.