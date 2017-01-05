VIDEO: Man rescued from Los Angeles river

By , and Published:
vlcsnap-2017-01-05-18h03m13s198

 

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Los Angeles search and rescue teams rescued a man stuck on a small island on the LA river on Thursday.

Firefighters had to use a boat to bring him back to shore.

He was given a helmet and life vest before firefighters safely brought him back 25 feet to shore.

The man did not appear to be injured, but paramedics were assessing him on the scene.

There is no word on how he got trapped.

That area is often occupied by homeless encampments, and river rescues during seasonal storms are pretty common.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s