LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Most moms who pump breast milk often find it uncomfortable and inconvenient.
The equipment is bulky and loud, and the process can be painful.
To remedy this, a Silicon Valley company is out with a new product to make pumping easier.
The hands-free Willow is the first smart, wearable breast pump.
It was featured at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.
The device fits in a woman’s bra, pumps silently, and is dishwasher safe.
The willow launches this spring, retailing for $430.