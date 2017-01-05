LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Most moms who pump breast milk often find it uncomfortable and inconvenient.

The equipment is bulky and loud, and the process can be painful.

To remedy this, a Silicon Valley company is out with a new product to make pumping easier.

The hands-free Willow is the first smart, wearable breast pump.

It was featured at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

The device fits in a woman’s bra, pumps silently, and is dishwasher safe.

The willow launches this spring, retailing for $430.