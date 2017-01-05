BERKELEY (KRON) — A Berkeley Wells Fargo Bank is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information regarding an armed robbery that happened almost a month ago, according to Berkeley Police Department.

On Dec. 15, 2016, around 1:50 p.m., a man armed with a gun robbed the Wells Fargo at 1095 University Avenue, police said.

The suspect allegedly passed the bank teller a note demanding the contents of her drawer.

He is then seen on surveillance video threatening the store employees and customers with a gun.

Police say he fled the bank and that no getaway car was seen.

The man is described as a black male, about 40 to 60-years-old with a slim to medium build. He is 5-9 to 6-0 feet tall and has a gray and black beard, according to Berkeley PD.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and armed with a silver-colored revolver at the time of the robbery.

Wells Fargo Bank has offered up to $5,000 for original information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the suspect pictured below.

Robbery Detectives are asking the community’s help in identifying this suspect. Members of the community who have information regarding the suspect’s identity are encouraged to call the Berkeley Police Robbery Detail at (510) 981-4793 or Berkeley Police Dispatch at (510) 981-5900.