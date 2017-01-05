OAKLAND (KRON) — A young girl was hit by a car in Oakland while walking to school on Thursday morning.

A witness told KRON4 crossing Bancroft Avenue can be risky.

“I could see. I could see her down on the ground,” Rachel Yanez said. “You know, I–you know.”

Still shaken up, Yanez shared a photo of the crash aftermath to KRON4.

Oakland police and the fire department were tending to the young girl who Yanez says had just been hit by a car while crossing Bancroft Avenue near 99th Avenue at around 8:20 a.m.

“They’re kids. It could be your kid, my kid — anybody’s kids,” Yanez said.

Yanez says she saw the little girl lying in the median as she walked by and was just grateful when she noticed the girl showing some signs of life.

“I stood there until I know that they got her in the ambulance, and finally, they put her on the stretcher, and I stood there until they actually put her in the ambulance car, and I seen her lift her head up, and then– Oh, God–she’s OK. She’s OK,” Yanez said.

The principal at nearby Cox Academy confirms the young girl is a student at his school.

Yanez says cars routinely speed down Bancroft and that this has been a problem for quite some time.

Cox Academy shares a campus with Reach Academy.

And both schools have made changes to the pick-up and drop-off rules before and after school, which neighbors say has made the area safer.

But Yanez says more can be done, like adding a crossing guard where the child was hit.

“Maybe make that, you know how you flash when you cross the street and it lights up,” Yanez said. “I think that’s pretty cool, and I see that when I go down on another street, and I say, ‘Oh, wow, you can see it from far.'”

For now, Yanez is hoping the little girl gets back on her feet and is back in school in no time.