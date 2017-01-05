Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A series of strong storms headed for the Bay Area is expected to cause heavy flooding in some areas.
Residents should begin to protect their home now, before the storm hits this weekend.
You can protect your home by redirecting the water flow by using sandbags. Sandbag walls can be used to divert water and mud. Place the sandbag walls so that they channel water to a clear drain or gutter.
Here are places offering sandbags around the Bay Area:
Alameda County
Contra Costa County
- Bay Point: Ambrose, 3105 Willow Pass Road
- Byron: Byron Airport, 500 Eagle Court
- Martinez: County Public Works, 2475 Waterbird Way
- Walnut Creek: Howe Homestead, 2950 Walnut Boulevard
- Knightsen: Farm Bureau/County Agriculture, 3020 2nd Street Knightsen.
- Richmond: West County Detention Facility, 5555 Giant Highway
Marin County
- Alto Richardson Fire Station, 308 Reed Ave. Mill Valley, 388-8182
- Bolinas Fire Station, 100 Mesa Rd. Bolinas, 868-1566
- Marin County Civic Center Corp Yard, 2 Peter Behr Dr. San Rafael, 473-7388
- Crest Marin Pump Station, Marin Ave. at Tennessee Valley Rd. Mill Valley, 388-1062
- Inverness Fire Station, Inverness Way Inverness, 669-7151
- Kentfield Fire Station, 1004 Sir Francis Drake 453-7464
- Marin County Fire Station (Woodacre), 33 Castle Rock Rd. Woodacre, 473-6717
- Nicasio Corp Yard, 5600 Nicasio Valley Rd. Nicasio, 446-4421
- Point Reyes Fire Station, 663-1018
- Ross Valley Fire Department, 777 San Anselmo Ave. 258-4686
- San Rafael Corp Yard, 790 Lincoln, San Rafael, 485-3355
- Santa Venetia Pump Station #2, next to 405 Vendola Ave. San Rafael,472-2699
- Santa Venetia Pump Station #4, Adrian at Vendola San Rafael,473-6380
- Santa Venetia Pump Station #5, next to 825 Vendola Ave. San Rafael, 479-6815
- Sausalito DPW, 530 Nevada St. Sausalito, 289-4100
- Southern Marin Fire, 308 Reed Blvd. Mill Valley, 388-8182
- Southern Marin Fire, 309 Poplar St. Mill Valley, 380-1101
- Stinson Beach Fire, Belvedere at Hwy 1, Stinson Beach, 868-0622
- Twin Cities DPW, 81 Lucky Dr. Larkspur, 927-5069
Napa County
- Angwin: Angwin Fire, 275 College Ave.
- Napa: Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Station #22, 6230 Gordon Valley Rd.
- Napa: Napa River Reclamation District Facility, 1501 Milton Rd.
- Calistoga: St. Helena California Dept. of Forestry Station, 3535 N. St. Helena Hwy.
- Town of Yountville: Call (707) 944-2655
- City of Napa: 770 Jackson Street
San Francisco County
- Public Works will provide San Francisco residents and business up to 10 free sandbags leading up to and during severe rainstorms. Sandbags can be retrieved Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Public Works’ operations yard, Marin Street/Kansas Street gate.
San Mateo County
- Redwood City: Grant Corporation Yard, 752 Chestnut Road
- Halfmoon Bay: Princeton Corporation Yard, 203 Cornell Avenue
- Pescadero: Pescadero High School, 350 Butano Cutoff Road
- La Honda: La Honda Corporation Yard, 59 Entrada Way
Santa Clara County
- Palo Alto: 1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal
- Alviso: northeast corner of Gold and Catherine streets.
- San Jose: City Mabury (Service) Yard, 1404 Mabury Road, San Jose, CA 95133
- San Jose: City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95122
- San Jose: Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123
- Morgan Hill: El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road
Solano County
- Cordelia Fire Protection District – Corner of Suisun Valley Road and Rockville Road
- Dixon Fire Protection District – 205 Ford Way and at the end of Industrial Way (Across from Basalite)
- Montezuma Fire Protection District – Jericho Dredging at 1285 Collinsville Road / 2151 Collinsville Road (bags only) / Fire Station 21 on North Fourth Street (bags only)
- Suisun Fire Protection District – 4965 Clayton Road
- Vacaville Fire Protection District – 4135 Cantelow Road
Sonoma County
- Forestville: Forestville Fire Department, 6554 Mirabel Rd, Forestville, CA 95436
- Monte Rio: Monte Rio Fire Department, 9870 Main St, Monte Rio, CA 95462
- Guerneville: Russian River Fire Protection, 14100 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, CA 95446