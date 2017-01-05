Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A series of strong storms headed for the Bay Area is expected to cause heavy flooding in some areas.

Residents should begin to protect their home now, before the storm hits this weekend.

You can protect your home by redirecting the water flow by using sandbags. Sandbag walls can be used to divert water and mud. Place the sandbag walls so that they channel water to a clear drain or gutter.

Here are places offering sandbags around the Bay Area:

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Bay Point: Ambrose, 3105 Willow Pass Road

Byron: Byron Airport, 500 Eagle Court

Martinez: County Public Works, 2475 Waterbird Way

Walnut Creek: Howe Homestead, 2950 Walnut Boulevard

Knightsen: Farm Bureau/County Agriculture, 3020 2nd Street Knightsen.

Richmond: West County Detention Facility, 5555 Giant Highway

Marin County

Alto Richardson Fire Station, 308 Reed Ave. Mill Valley, 388-8182

Bolinas Fire Station, 100 Mesa Rd. Bolinas, 868-1566

Marin County Civic Center Corp Yard, 2 Peter Behr Dr. San Rafael, 473-7388

Crest Marin Pump Station, Marin Ave. at Tennessee Valley Rd. Mill Valley, 388-1062

Inverness Fire Station, Inverness Way Inverness, 669-7151

Kentfield Fire Station, 1004 Sir Francis Drake 453-7464

Marin County Fire Station (Woodacre), 33 Castle Rock Rd. Woodacre, 473-6717

Nicasio Corp Yard, 5600 Nicasio Valley Rd. Nicasio, 446-4421

Point Reyes Fire Station, 663-1018

Ross Valley Fire Department, 777 San Anselmo Ave. 258-4686

San Rafael Corp Yard, 790 Lincoln, San Rafael, 485-3355

Santa Venetia Pump Station #2, next to 405 Vendola Ave. San Rafael,472-2699

Santa Venetia Pump Station #4, Adrian at Vendola San Rafael,473-6380

Santa Venetia Pump Station #5, next to 825 Vendola Ave. San Rafael, 479-6815

Sausalito DPW, 530 Nevada St. Sausalito, 289-4100

Southern Marin Fire, 308 Reed Blvd. Mill Valley, 388-8182

Southern Marin Fire, 309 Poplar St. Mill Valley, 380-1101

Stinson Beach Fire, Belvedere at Hwy 1, Stinson Beach, 868-0622

Twin Cities DPW, 81 Lucky Dr. Larkspur, 927-5069

Napa County

Angwin: Angwin Fire, 275 College Ave.

Napa: Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Station #22, 6230 Gordon Valley Rd.

Napa: Napa River Reclamation District Facility, 1501 Milton Rd.

Calistoga: St. Helena California Dept. of Forestry Station, 3535 N. St. Helena Hwy.

Town of Yountville: Call (707) 944-2655

City of Napa: 770 Jackson Street

San Francisco County

Public Works will provide San Francisco residents and business up to 10 free sandbags leading up to and during severe rainstorms. Sandbags can be retrieved Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Public Works’ operations yard, Marin Street/Kansas Street gate.

San Mateo County

Redwood City: Grant Corporation Yard, 752 Chestnut Road

Halfmoon Bay: Princeton Corporation Yard, 203 Cornell Avenue

Pescadero: Pescadero High School, 350 Butano Cutoff Road

La Honda: La Honda Corporation Yard, 59 Entrada Way

Santa Clara County

Palo Alto: 1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal

Alviso: northeast corner of Gold and Catherine streets.

San Jose: City Mabury (Service) Yard, 1404 Mabury Road, San Jose, CA 95133

San Jose: City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95122

San Jose: Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123

Morgan Hill: El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road

Solano County

Cordelia Fire Protection District – Corner of Suisun Valley Road and Rockville Road

Dixon Fire Protection District – 205 Ford Way and at the end of Industrial Way (Across from Basalite)

Montezuma Fire Protection District – Jericho Dredging at 1285 Collinsville Road / 2151 Collinsville Road (bags only) / Fire Station 21 on North Fourth Street (bags only)

Suisun Fire Protection District – 4965 Clayton Road

Vacaville Fire Protection District – 4135 Cantelow Road

Sonoma County

Forestville: Forestville Fire Department, 6554 Mirabel Rd, Forestville, CA 95436

Monte Rio: Monte Rio Fire Department, 9870 Main St, Monte Rio, CA 95462

Guerneville: Russian River Fire Protection, 14100 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, CA 95446