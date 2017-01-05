Woman allegedly breaks in to San Francisco home to take a shower

By Published:
generic

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A resident in San Francisco’s North of the Panhandle neighborhood came home Wednesday to find a woman had broken in to use the bathroom and take a shower, police said today.

The resident, a 33-year-old woman, found the 20-year-old woman in her home in the 1400 block of Fulton Street when she got home around 6:00 p.m., according to police.

The victim called the police, and the woman was arrested.

Police did not immediately release the intruder’s identity today.

There is no additional information at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s