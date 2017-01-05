SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A resident in San Francisco’s North of the Panhandle neighborhood came home Wednesday to find a woman had broken in to use the bathroom and take a shower, police said today.

The resident, a 33-year-old woman, found the 20-year-old woman in her home in the 1400 block of Fulton Street when she got home around 6:00 p.m., according to police.

The victim called the police, and the woman was arrested.

Police did not immediately release the intruder’s identity today.

There is no additional information at this time.