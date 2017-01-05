Woman hit by car, dragged 5 feet in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was hit by a car and dragged 5 feet on Thursday night in San Francisco.

At 6:21 p.m., a family of three was unloading groceries from their vehicle outside their home near Sunnydale Avenue and Garrison Avenue.

An unknown SUV struck their vehicle. A female family member got out of the home to inquire about the crash and got in front of the SUV.

The SUV fled the scene and struck the female family member, dragging her about 5 feet.

The victim was transported to a hospital with head injuries.