SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There was a stabbing near the Civic Center BART Station in San Francisco on Friday night, police said.

San Francisco police are leading the investigation. At least one person was stabbed or slashed near the Civic Center BART Station in the area of the Seventh and Market exit, police said.

The stabbing happened at around 8:36 p.m., police said.

It appears that a male suspect, about 25 years old, struck the 29-year-old victim possibly with a machete, according to Officer Giselle Talkoff.

The weapon used was reportedly a “big” knife, possibly with a 2-foot blade.

The victim was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The exit is closed as authorities investigate, but there is no impact to the station or train service.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in the area of Seventh and Market.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.