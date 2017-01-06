3 arrested in Pittsburg for alleged identity, mail thefts

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Walnut Creek police have arrested three people in Pittsburg on Thursday in connection with a variety of charges, including identity and mail thefts.

Police said at around 4:20 p.m., officers were surveilling a home in the 200 block of West Buchanan Road, trying to serve an arrest warrant on Amanda Bruntz for identity theft and burglary. Bruntz left the home in a car, and officers caught up with her and arrested her, police said.

When Bruntz was arrested, police found items that connected her with identity theft, officers said.

Joshua Tanasescu and Michael Woodmansee were also in the car, police said. Tanasescu had a warrant for his arrest for auto theft and was found with a controlled substance, according to authorities.

Woodmansee was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and burglary tools.

Police determined Bruntz and Woodmansee were connected with mail theft. Authorities searched the home again and found large amounts of mail from throughout the county, police said.

Police also said they found “additional instrumentalities of identity theft and personal identifying information of others.”