How to ensure your pet’s safety durings severe storms

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — While Bay Area residents prepare for what’s expected to be the storm of the decade, it’s important to remember that our pets are also affected by extreme weather.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety’s Animal Control Unit provided KRON4 with some tips for keeping our furbabies safe and sound this weekend:

Stay calm, pets can sense the stress:

During storms, it’s important to try to stay calm or act ‘normal’ as much as possible. Your pet can pick up on your stress and this can heighten their fear or change their behavior. If you want to help stop your pet from focusing on the storm, try to engage their attention or distract them with their favorite toy. Remember, it’s critical to never punish your pet for showing signs of distress during a storm.

Storm-proof your yard:

Whenever possible, try to bring pets inside during storms, particularly if they show signs of distress. Pets may attempt to do everything they can to escape the noise – including escaping the yard. Even outdoor pets that don’t seem to care too much about the weather should have a safe shelter to escape from the noise and rain.

Before a storm approaches, check that fixtures on any outside cages or hutches are securely closed and locked. Make sure your fences and gates are secure, and that your pets cannot escape through them, or get under or over them.

Give your pet a safe place:

Providing pets with their very own ‘safe place’ is a great way to make them feel more comfortable during a storm. Most pets will try to hide in places such as under beds or inside wardrobes – anywhere where they feel safe from the noise. This safe place will help them feel more at ease.

Identification:

Making sure your pet’s identification is up to date is crucial in case they become lost. If your pet does escape, having up-to-date contact details on their microchip will help you be reunited sooner.

Be prepared:

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety’s Animal Control Unit recommends creating an emergency kit for your pets in case you need to evacuate your home quickly. This should include a blanket, food, spare leashes, and any of their medications. Planning ahead also means pre-arranging a safe destination to take your pets to in case you need to evacuate. You should also organize a dedicated caregiver to take care of your pets in the event you are unable to do so yourself.

If your pet goes missing:

Give The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety’s Animal Control Unit a call at 408-730-7178. They will check to see if they have responded to any found animal calls and will log your missing pet. The found/stray animals found in Sunnyvale are taken to the Silicon Valley Humane Society, you may also contact them at 408-262-2133 to see if they have your pet.