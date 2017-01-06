Major BART delays after train gets stuck at West Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A disabled BART train at the West Oakland station halted trains into San Francisco Friday morning, BART officials said.

BART reported the disabled train at about 7:20 a.m.

Trains began to single-track into the city at 8:45 a.m. but officials are still advising riders to seek alternative transportation.

There are major delays throughout the entire BART system.

Riders say they have been stuck at East Bay stations for almost an hour.

There is no word yet from BART on when the delays will be resolved.

Stay with KRON4 for updates

Update: #BART is now single tracking but major delays continue. pic.twitter.com/EvZXV2bbUA — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 6, 2017