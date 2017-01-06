SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who was pinned between a BART train and the platform Wednesday night at San Francisco’s 24th Street station has died, according to the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Hayward resident Jeff De La Fuente.

The incident began sometime after 6:00 p.m. when De La Fuente fell onto the tracks, in what authorities believe was an accident.

Fire officials say De La Fuente was only partially conscious when firefighters rescued him from the tracks.

He was then taken to a hospital, where he was in serious condition until he passed away.

“It looks like it was a tragic accident,” BART spokesman Jim Allison said this afternoon.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help De La Fuente’s family bring his body to the Philippines, where he will be buried.

The account has reached $4,051 of its $25,000 goal as of Friday afternoon. The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/q3-funeral-expenses-for-jeff.