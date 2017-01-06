First flu death of season in Napa County

NAPA (KRON) — A Napa County resident died Thursday from an influenza virus infection. This is the first flu death in Napa County during the 2016-2017 flu season, according to health officials.

The resident was an adult under the age of 65 years.

Napa County Public Health is investigating the case and will not release additional details about the individual.

On Wednesday, a Solano County resident was confirmed to have also died from the flu.

Bay Area public health officials are urging resident to get vaccinated against influenza because flu activity has reached “widespread” levels in California, officials said.

Areas with most flu activity in the state include the Bay Area. In addition to this first death, Napa County is seeing a rapid increase in the percentage of patients seen in local emergency departments with influenza-like illness.

People that develop flu-like symptoms, especially those groups at higher risk for complications, should contact their healthcare provider immediately.