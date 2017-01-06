PHOTOS: Oakland HS celebrates football championship with parade

By Published:
Courtesy of McClymonds High School
Courtesy of McClymonds High School

OAKLAND (KRON) — Looks like there’s another team of Warriors in Oakland, and they’ve given the city a great cause for celebration.

McClymonds High School recently brought home their division’s California State football championship trophy, the first in Oakland Athletic League history.

McClymonds HS Victory Parade

The McClymonds High Warriors (13-1) defeated La Jolla Country Day, of San Diego, 20-17, on Dec. 17, to win the Division 5A CIF Championship.

Today, McClymonds HS and the Oakland Unified School District celebrated with a lively, downtown rally and parade.

Congratulations, ‘Mack House’!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s