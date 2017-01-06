OAKLAND (KRON) — Looks like there’s another team of Warriors in Oakland, and they’ve given the city a great cause for celebration.
McClymonds High School recently brought home their division’s California State football championship trophy, the first in Oakland Athletic League history.
McClymonds HS Victory Parade
McClymonds HS Victory Parade x
The McClymonds High Warriors (13-1) defeated La Jolla Country Day, of San Diego, 20-17, on Dec. 17, to win the Division 5A CIF Championship.
Today, McClymonds HS and the Oakland Unified School District celebrated with a lively, downtown rally and parade.
Congratulations, ‘Mack House’!