OAKLAND (KRON) — Looks like there’s another team of Warriors in Oakland, and they’ve given the city a great cause for celebration.

McClymonds High School recently brought home their division’s California State football championship trophy, the first in Oakland Athletic League history.

The McClymonds High Warriors (13-1) defeated La Jolla Country Day, of San Diego, 20-17, on Dec. 17, to win the Division 5A CIF Championship.

Today, McClymonds HS and the Oakland Unified School District celebrated with a lively, downtown rally and parade.

Congratulations, ‘Mack House’!