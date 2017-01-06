SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a man in connection with uploading “graphic” child pornography to YouTube, police said.

The investigation into 59-year-old Gerard Jones started in Sept. 2016, according to police.

“The child pornography being uploaded involved a prepubescent child performing sexual acts on an adult,” police said in a press release.

Police found the source of the child porn came from a home in the 600 block of Long Bridge Street in the Mission Bay neighborhood. Police searched the home on Dec. 29.

“During the search warrant, investigators located numerous media devices belonging to one of the residents, all of which contained hundreds of child pornography videos and images depicting prepubescent juvenile minors engaged in sexual acts. Investigators found videos depicting children as young as one (1) years old having sexual acts performed on them by adults,” police said.

Officers detained Jones at a coffee shop several blocks away.

Police also determined Jones allegedly traveled to London several years ago to engage in sexual conduct with an underage minor.

Jones is facing charges of possession of child pornography, possession of over 600 files of child pornography, production of child pornography, sending harmful material to a minor, and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation into the England incident is on-going, police said.