San Francisco transient arrested for San Leandro kidnapping, sexual assault

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A San Francisco transient has been taken into custody for alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in San Leandro, according to San Leandro police.

The suspect, 27-year-old Meini Foster, is already on formal probation in San Francisco County, police said.

The kidnapping and assault occurred in San Leandro the week before Christmas.

DNA evidence was obtained, which led to the identity of the suspect.

On Dec. 26th, an arrest warrant was issued for Meini’s arrest.

He was arrested the next day by BART Police at the Civic Center BART station.

Lt. Robert McManus of San Leandro PD says Meini will appear for an arraignment today at 2:00 p.m. in the Alameda County Superior Court in Hayward.

“DNA confirmation was done yesterday, leading to the criminal charging that if convicted, could result in a life in prison sentence for Foster,” McManus said.