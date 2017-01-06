Teen, 14, charged with attempted murder of 4-month-old

FLORIDA (WFLA) – A fourteen-year-old boy was arrested on attempted murder and child abuse charges after deputies say he tried to suffocate a four-month-old.

An arrest affidavit says the boy attempted to kill the infant in a premeditated manner by placing the baby face down on a bed in a blanket. The 14-year-old then placed a pillow on top of the victim’s head, in an attempt to suffocate the victim.

The affidavit said that the teen then sat on a couch and watched the baby struggle.

The teen told Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he left the victim face down for five to ten minutes until the victim’s parents returned to find the victim.

Deputies say the teen also told them that he intentionally tried to kill the baby.