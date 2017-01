SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the Oakland Raiders taking on the Houston Texans with their third-string rookie quarterback.

All the pressure is on the Houston Texans because no one expects the Raiders to win with their rookie quarterback Connor Cook. They play Saturday in Houston.

The San Jose Sharks lost to the Minnesota Wild 4-5 on Thursday at the SAP Center.