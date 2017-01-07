2 hospitalized in Santa Rosa after 2 separate shootings

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital, including a teen, Friday.

At 3:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of a 17-year-old gunshot victim at a local hospital, according to police.

The teen, who suffered injuries that were not life threatening, told police he was in the area of the Newhall Bicycle path near Temple Avenue when a male suspect with a handgun approached him.

The suspect then shot the victim in the elbow and then fled the area in a sedan, police said.

Police were unable to locate the shooter. He’s described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and with a thin build.

Hours later at 7:40 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.

Officers learned the victim was in the area with friends when a man with a gun walked up to him and shouted gang challenges to him.

The suspect then shot the victim in the abdomen and ran off, according to police. A friend of the victim called 911.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and pants.