Airport-wide power outage at San Jose International

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose International Airport is experiencing delays after an airport-wide power outage, according to an airport representative.

The loss of power occurred around 7:15 a.m.

The airport reports that they transitioned to using generators to restore power to some of its services.

The terminals have limited power.

Currently all gates have power and are working.

Some ticket counters have power, and the ones that don’t are manually processing tickets.

There is now power to baggage.

Atlantic Aviation, the private jet terminal on the opposite side of the airport, is completely without power.

Mineta is working with PGE to restore power to all areas of the airport.

A spokesperson says to call your airline before leaving home for the airport to check on flight and airport status. Delays are expected.