Family member: Ohio woman died in Fort Lauderdale shooting, husband wounded

Associated Press and WCMH Published:
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside the terminal, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside the terminal, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SENECAVILLE, OH (WCMH/AP) — A Guernsey County couple are among the victims of a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, according to a family member.

The family member confirmed to WCMH that Senecaville resident Shirley Timmons, 70, was killed Friday. Her husband Steve was shot. The family member says Steve, 70, is now in stable condition.

The Timmonses owned The Mayfair stores in Cambridge, according to AVC News.

The couple’s 51st wedding anniversary was in three weeks.

Officials have not named any of the victims of Friday’s shooting, though family members are coming forward. Three other people have been identified.

