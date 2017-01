REDWOOD CITY (KRON)—Fire crews rescued one person who became distressed while paddling the Redwood Creek in Redwood City Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the report of a paddler in distress near Maple Street around 11:45 a.m., a fire dispatcher said.

The victim was rescued from the water and was treated at the scene, the dispatcher said.

Fire crews were able to clear the scene around 1 p.m.