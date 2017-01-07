Flash flood warnings issued for North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the anticipation of serious storms, flash flood warnings will be in effect for the North Bay this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning officially starts ar 7:00 p.m. tonight, and will continue through Sunday night.

Heavy rain on already saturated soils is likely to lead to flash flooding of streams and rivers, especially in the Coastal North Bay.

Here’s a list of areas/cities affected:

  • Petaluma
  • San Rafael
  • Novato
  • Rohnert Park
  • Santa Rosa/South Santa Rosa
  • Napa
  • Angwin
  • Lagunitas-Forest

If you still need sandbags, here’s where to go: http://kron4.com/2017/01/05/where-to-get-sandbags-in-the-bay-area/

