Man arrested for allegedly breaking into nursing facility, took diapers

PETALUMA (KRON)—Police officers arrested a man Friday night who allegedly broke into a Petaluma nursing facility and stole diapers.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary at the Oaks on Hayes Lane around 10:05 p.m.

A caller told police they saw a man inside the facility.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a window was broken. Officers then set up a perimeter around the building.

The man was identified by police as 50-year-old Todd Simone of Petaluma. Officers learned Simone was on probation and found he had both adult and children’s diapers.

Police believe he stole the diapers from the nursing facility. Simone allegedly admitted to police officers that he took the diapers because he has a fetish for them.

Officers arrested Simone on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and violating probation. Simone has been booked into the Sonoma County Jail.