Man’s leg severed in Vallejo car crash

VALLEJO (KRON) — A man is severely injured after a solo car crash that happened Friday in Vallejo.

Vallejo Police responded around 8:03 p.m. to a report of the collision on Sonoma Boulevard south of Cherry Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a white 1998 Mazda MPV had crashed into several fixed objects, police said.

From the initial investigation, police concluded that the driver lost control of the car while traveling at a high rate of speed south on Sonoma Boulevard.

The vehicle collided with a metal street light pole and a tree, trapping the driver inside.

The 22-year-old driver from Vallejo was the only one in the car.

One of his legs severed in the crash, and he was taken to the hospital.

Although the incident is still under investigation, police say it appears alcohol played a factor.