Oakland Raiders lose wildcard playoff game against Texans

(KRON) The Oakland Raiders lost their first playoff game since 2002 to the Houston Texans 27-14.

The Raiders were overwhelmed from the opening kickoff.

Houston grabbed a quick 10-0 lead against the visiting Oakland Raiders, less than 10 minutes into their wild-card game on Saturday.

A year ago, Houston lost its playoff opener 30-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This time, though, the Texans got on the board in the first quarter on Nick Novak’s 50-yard field goal after a short punt gave them terrific field position.

And then, Jadeveon Clowney made an acrobatic, juggling interception of rookie QB Connor Cook, setting up Houston at Oakland’s 4 after a penalty was tacked on. Lamar Miller’s short TD run padded the hosts’ lead.

The Raiders (12-4) started third-string rookie Connor Cook, who saw his first action in the final game of the regular season after Matt McGloin injured his shoulder. McGloin had been forced into action after Derek Carr broke his leg.

Cook is the first QB in history to make his first NFL start in a playoff game.

The Raiders offense was virtually ineffective against Houston. Cook did mount an impressive 4th quarter drive for the Raiders second touchdown of the day.

With just under 5 minutes to play Cook through an interception that ended Oakland’s hopes of a comeback.

Cook threw 3 interceptions including one in the first half that led to a Houston touchdown.

Houston Texans kicker Nick Novak (8) celebrates his 50-yard field goal against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)