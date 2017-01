PINOLE (KRON)—One person died Saturday morning along a Pinole highway off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a car crashed into a tree along the Appian Way off-ramp from Interstate Highway 80, CHP officials said.

No other cars were involved in the crash, according to CHP officials.

Further information is not immediately available at this time.

