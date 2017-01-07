Police arrest Berkeley homicide suspect in Burbank

BERKELEY (KRON)—-Police have arrested a man suspected of murdering and stabbing another person in Burbank Saturday afternoon.

Burbank police officers reported to the Berkeley Police Department around 1:30 p.m. that 24-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. of North Hollywood is now in their custody.

Gomez was wanted in connection to a homicide and a stabbing that happened on Friday in Berkeley.

The homicide victim has not yet been identified by police.

