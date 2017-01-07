BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police are searching for a man suspected of homicide and the stabbing of another individual on Friday. The two crimes are separate, but possibly related.

Around 11:42 a.m. Friday, Berkeley Police responded to the 2600 block of Ridge Road, and found a woman seriously wounded by an apparent stabbing, police said.

Officers provided her with medical attention until the Berkeley Fire Department arrived and transported her to a local hospital, according to Berkeley PD.

She is still in the hospital being treated for her injuries, but is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Officers say that while investigating the incident, they were led to an address on the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue. “It was clear that based on the evidence found at the scene, a violent crime had occurred there,” reads a Berkely Police report.

It was here that they found the body of a homicide victim who remains unidentified.

As homicide detectives pursued leads in the case, 24-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr., from North Hollywood, was identified as the primary suspect.

Gomez is described a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered ‘armed and a danger to the community,’ according to the Berkeley Police Department.

A witness who saw him earlier in the day reported that he had shaved his head, which may have been done in an effort to alter his appearance, police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information of his whereabouts, to contact the Berkeley Police Homicide Detail at (510) 981-5741.

If Gomez is spotted, community members are urged to immediately call 9-1-1.