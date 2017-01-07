Robber takes woman’s purse at Stanford Shopping Center

PALO ALTO (KRON)—A man ripped a purse from a woman’s shoulder at a shopping center in Palo Alto Saturday night, according to police.

It happened when a woman was walking to her car on the first floor of a parking garage at the Stanford Shopping Center around 6:20 p.m.

A car pulled up next to her and a man got out from the passenger seat. The man then grabbed the purse from the woman’s shoulder. She tried to hold onto the strap, but the suspect was able to take the purse.

The suspect got back into the car and left the parking garage towards Quarry Road.

The woman was not physically injured. The purse contained her wallet, but not her cell phone.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled tight around his face. He was also wearing dark colored pants.

The suspect’s car is described as a black small coupe or sedan, but a witness says the car was a black SUV. The woman reported that three people were inside the suspect’s car. They were all around the same age as the suspect and Hispanic. Two were men and the other was a woman in the backseat.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.