San Jose liquor store busted for illegal gambling machine

KRON4 Staff Published:
SAN JOSE (KRON) — Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control agents have discovered an illegal gambling machine at a San Jose liquor store for the second time.

San Carlos Liquors, located 1875 West San Carlos St., was issued a 30-day suspension from selling alcohol after the machine was found, according to ABC officials.

The liquor store had already received a 30-day suspension from June 30 to July 29 after ABC agents found an illegal gambling device and drug paraphernalia earlier this year.

On Tuesday, ABC agents seized the gambling device and issued a misdemeanor citation to the owner for possessing the machine, ABC officials said.

The suspension will be in effect until Feb. 3.

