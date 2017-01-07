San Leandro police looking for missing woman

SAN LEANDRO (KRON)—Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who ran away from San Leandro Hospital Friday after she was brought there for a psychiatric evaluation.

Michelle Cruz, 55, was last seen at 1:55 p.m. at San Leandro Hospital on E. 14th St., according to police.

Cruz is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing black pants and a military camouflage jacket, police said.

Cruz might be carrying a knife and has threatened people in the past.

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740. Police advise the public not to approach her.