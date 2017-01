OAKLAND (KRON)—All southbound lanes of Highway 13 near Redwood in Oakland are blocked Saturday afternoon because of a fallen tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials are advising drivers to take alternate routes.

Southbound Highway 13 near Redwood in #Oakland, all lanes blocked due to a fallen tree. Use alternate routes. — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 7, 2017

