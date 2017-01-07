Structure fire burns in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo firefighters are reporting a structure fire in the 900 block of Tobin Drive in Vallejo.

The fire was first reported by Vallejo Firefighters on Twitter around 5:40 a.m.

According to their tweets, the building’s roof, attic, and garage are on fire.

A caller told KRON4 they can see the fire, and reported that is is now engulfing the entire building.

No word of injuries at this point.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

