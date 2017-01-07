Structure fire burns in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo firefighters are reporting a structure fire in the 900 block of Tobin Drive in Vallejo.
The fire was first reported by Vallejo Firefighters on Twitter around 5:40 a.m.
According to their tweets, the building’s roof, attic, and garage are on fire.
A caller told KRON4 they can see the fire, and reported that is is now engulfing the entire building.
No word of injuries at this point.
