Structure fire burns in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo firefighters are reporting a structure fire in the 900 block of Tobin Drive in Vallejo.

The fire was first reported by Vallejo Firefighters on Twitter around 5:40 a.m.

According to their tweets, the building’s roof, attic, and garage are on fire.

A caller told KRON4 they can see the fire, and reported that is is now engulfing the entire building.

No word of injuries at this point.

Structure Fire/ 900 Block Tobin Dr/ Roof On Fire/ E25 E27 T21 AmCan11 Batt21 En Route — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) January 7, 2017

