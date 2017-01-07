VIDEO: Abandoned auto repair shop fire reported in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)—A fire broke out Saturday morning at a abandoned auto repair shop in Oakland Saturday morning.

Firefighters reported the incident at 2:47 a.m. at 39th St. and Telegraph Avenue.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene to help put out the flames. The fire was knocked down about 15 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

Command reports fire knocked, checking for extension. Primary search #allclear — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) January 7, 2017

Add'l engine requested, E5 assigned — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) January 7, 2017

