Lost dog reunited with his family

(KRON)—A dog from Marin County is now reunited with his family after getting lost in the mountains of Arizona on Christmas Eve.

The family was visiting friends in Scottsdale over the holidays when their friend’s kids accidentally let the dog out.

The little Italian greyhound Leo was lost for two weeks, but was rescued on January 6.

Leo has been reunited with his family and is spent one day in the hospital.

The family plans to head back to California on Sunday if the doctor says it’s okay for Leo to travel.