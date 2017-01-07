VIDEO: Oakland auto shop fire extinguished

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Oakland fire
Courtesy of Oakland fire

Video courtesy of Oakland Firefighters

OAKLAND (KRON) — This morning Oakland Firefighters reported their response to a fire at an abandoned, one-story, auto repair shop.

They first reported the fire on Twitter around 3:00 a.m., and followed up shortly after that fire was “knocked.”

No information has been released regarding injuries and resulting damage.

Despite rainy conditions, this is one of two Bay Area fire this morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s