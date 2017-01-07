VIDEO: Oakland auto shop fire extinguished

Video courtesy of Oakland Firefighters

OAKLAND (KRON) — This morning Oakland Firefighters reported their response to a fire at an abandoned, one-story, auto repair shop.

They first reported the fire on Twitter around 3:00 a.m., and followed up shortly after that fire was “knocked.”

No information has been released regarding injuries and resulting damage.

Despite rainy conditions, this is one of two Bay Area fire this morning.

Command reports fire knocked, checking for extension. Primary search #allclear — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) January 7, 2017

#workingfire 39Th St x Telegraph. Abandoned 1 story auto repair shop, heavy fire showing upon arrival. E8,10,15,T5,4,BC2 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) January 7, 2017