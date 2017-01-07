BENICIA (KRON)—A police officer was not injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol car Thursday afternoon in Benicia, according to police.

The officer stopped on the 400 block of Military West to help a family whose van broke down on the side of the road, police said.

The patrol car had its emergency lights on when it was parked behind the van. Just minutes later, an SUV crashed into the back of the patrol car.

The SUV then drove toward the officer and the family, but stopped before hitting anyone.

Police contacted the driver who has been identified as 56-year-old Patricia Gordon of Benicia. After testing her blood alcohol level, officers found she had a .27 blood alcohol level.

Gordon was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to jail records. She has been booked into the Solano County Jail.