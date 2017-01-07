VIDEO: YELP REVIEW: Best places fulfill your New Year’s health resolutions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking for the perfect place to execute your New Year health resolutions?

Yelp Community Director Candice Gatlin has you covered from pilates classes to hip and healthy restaurants.

Over in the East Bay, she recommends Core Society Fitness. “Yelpers” have referred to the classes here as “pilates on steroids.” Apparently, this is also Michelle Obama’s favorite workout.

In San Francisco, Candice says Skool is the place to go for Japanese Fusion food with twelve different menus to accommatate your personal diet. Each menu changes seasonally.

Down to the South Bay, Farm Hill Foods actually delivers fresh, healthy meals right to your doorstep.

For more fun places that will keep you on track with your New Year’s resolutions, watch the above video.