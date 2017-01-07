Woman killed by fallen tree at San Ramon golf course

SAN RAMON (KRON)—Firefighters have confirmed a woman was killed by a fallen tree at a San Ramon golf course Saturday afternoon.

It happened when the woman was walking along the Canyon Lakes Golf Course when the tree fell on her, said San Ramon Valley fire battalion chief Dan McNamara.

Firefighters say the tree uprooted because of inclement weather conditions. The woman was about 50 to 60 years old.

She was taken to San Ramon Regional Medical center where she later died of her injuries.

