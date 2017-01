SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This weekend’s storm has caused over 2,000 PG&E customers to lose power Sunday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m. PG&E reported how many customers in different Bay Area regions are with out power at this time:

North Bay – 1,701

Peninsula – 181

South Bay – 41

East Bay – 323

No loss of power was reported in San Francisco.

There is no word on when power will be restored in these areas.