GILROY (KRON)—Both directions of Highway 101 are closed in Gilroy Sunday night because Uvas Creek has overflowed and flooded the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The flooding began around 7:30 p.m. The highway is closed near the area of Monterey Road.

Some cars tried driving through the water, but they ended up getting stuck, a CHP dispatcher said.

