SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON)—Two minors have been hospitalized Sunday afternoon after firefighters rescued them from a lake near Watsonville, according to a Cal Fire dispatcher.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a lake on the corner of Holohan Road and East Lake Street, the dispatcher said.

The children were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit.

Information about their condition is not available at this time.